WE ARE PASSIONATE ABOUT HELPING PEOPLE FIND DOGS THAT CAN GIVE THEM A GREATER QUALITY OF LIFE. OUR DOGS MAKE GREAT PETS BUT ARE ALSO RAISED FOR SERVICE DOGS, THERAPY DOGS, AND EMOTIONAL SUPPORT ANIMALS. IF YOU KNOW SOMEONE WHO COULD BENEFIT FROM ANY OF THESE SERVICES, PLEASE LET US KNOW. WE ARE PROUD TO SPONSOR INDIVIDUALS AND SERVICE DOGS WHO, TOGETHER, WILL CHANGE EACH OTHER'S LIVES.